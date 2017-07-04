Morigaon Flood affected villagers commute to safer places using a boat at Morigaon district in Assam on Tuesday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: An active monsoon swept many states across the country, even as the flood situation in Assam deteriorated today with one more person succumbing to the deluge.

It was a humid day in the national capital with the maximum temperature settling at 36.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 23 degrees Celsius.

According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 3.8 lakh people were affected in the latest wave of flood in Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Golaghat, Cachar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Karimganj, Sonitpur, Hojai, Majuli, Barpeta, Nagaon and Nalbari districts.

A total of 17 people have died this year in flood-related incidents in the north-eastern state, including seven in Guwahati, it said.

As many as 834 villages are under water and over 19,000 hectares of crop area have been damaged, the ASDMA said, adding the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat and at Tezpur in Sonitpur.

Other rivers like Dikhow at Sivasagar town in Sivasagar district, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, Barak at Badarpurghat in Karimganj and Kushiyara at Karimganj town in Karimganj are also flowing above the danger marks.

Moderate to heavy rains also hit several parts of mid and lower hills in Himachal Pradesh.

The MeT has predicted moderate to heavy rains and thunder showers in mid and lower hills, and snow and rain in high hills up to July 10.

Rain lashed most of the places across the desert state of Rajasthan. Dholpur recorded 7 cm rainfall followed by 5 cm in Pirawa and 4 cm in Rupbas, Aklera, Atru, Sapotra and Manohar Thana in the state.

Sriganganagar with 40.9 degrees Celsius was the hottest region in the state followed by 39 degrees in Churu, 38.5 degrees in Bikaner, 38.1 degrees in Jaisalmer, 37.2 degrees in Barmer, 37.1 degrees in Pilani, 35.6 degrees in Jaipur and 35.4 degrees in Jodhpur.

Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed north Bihar, while the southern parts of the state received light to moderate rainfall, the MeT said.

The rain brought down the maximum temperature by two to five notches in some cities of the state like Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur.