PATNA: An engineering student was stabbed to death during a wedding ceremony in Bihar for asking to dance with some women, police said Tuesday.

Karn Kumar Suman, 24-year-old son of a Janata Dal(U) leader from the western district of Siwan, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by men who thought he was being too forward.

Suman stepped up to the dance floor of the marriage celebration at Budhsi village, gave a few currency notes - as many others had been doing - to the female dancers and then proceeded to dance with some of them.

Some people thought this was audacious of him and pulled him down. He protested and a quarrel ensued.

Someone stabbed him in the melee and he bled profusely and was rushed to the Muhammadpur hospital and then to the Siwan district hospital, where he died.

Suman’s father Nandlal Ram was the Siwan district unit chairman of the JD(U)’s Dalit wing.

The bridegroom’s father Sunil Shah of Bharthalia village was regretful about the murder. “We are all deeply shocked. The killers must be booked and punished,” he said.

An FIR was lodged by the victim’s father on Tuesday. Police began searching for suspects but no arrests were made.

The station house officer of the Muhammadpur police station, Munna Kumar said his staff are hampered by the contradictory statements given by the witnesses. “It takes time to ascertain who were involved in the quarrel,” he said. Wedding processions in Bihar often turn violent over trivial matters -- frequently in Siwan and Gopalganj districts, which bear the epithet of Bihar’s Wild West.

At one wedding at Kochaikot in Gopalganj district Monday night, two men were attacked with acid during the baraat. Two motorcycle-borne men sprayed acid on two baraatis, Sabar Ansari and Bhushan Pandey, who are now under treatment for acid burns. No arrests have yet been made in that incident either.