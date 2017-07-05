PANAJI: Two constables of the Goa Police were allegedly assaulted by a group of tourists on the famous Calangute beach in the state after they were told not to consume alcohol and create nuisance, an official said.

The incident occurred at around 3.45 pm yesterday on the beach in North Goa when the two constables on duty asked the group of 11 men to behave themselves.

"The tourists, who hailed from Haryana and Delhi, were inebriated when they started hitting the constables who were in uniform," Calangute Police Station inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters last evening.

All the 11 men were arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and produced before a local court which remanded them in judicial custody.

"The medical examination confirmed the presence of alcohol in their blood," the police officer said.