NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday defended Mamta Banerjee government in West Bengal and called for a joint opposition for 2019 elections.

Speaking on the matter of Governor of West Bengal Kesri Nath Tripathi speaking on phone and allegedly threatening the Chief Minister, AAP senior leader Ashutosh said "The governor of West Bengal crossed all the democratic limits. This is an attempt by the Central government to destabilise all the opposition governments in the country. It is the similar situation which we (AAP) witnessed in Delhi. It is high time that political parties should realise that this is a fascist regime".

Further, the party condemned the entry of three BJP members in the Puducherry Assembly by the Governor Kiran Bedi.

"I think Kiran Bedi has forgotten the tremendous defeat she faced in Delhi. She is holding a constitutional position but acting like a BJP member. Earlier if any such appointments are made it is in consultation with the Chief Minister" Ashutosh added further.

Both the Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have met earlier while protesting against the demonetisation scheme implemented by the central government. Earlier Mamata Banerjee came to the national capital and addressed a public rally Delhi's Azadpur wholesale market.

Terming such actions as 'threat to democracy' AAP leadership said that opposition Congress party should stop speaking in line with BJP.