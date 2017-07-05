BHUBANESWAR: The BJP today strongly protested after the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed BJP flags, hoardings, banners and cut-outs of party president Amit Shah from no-hoarding zones in the city.

BMC also removed BJP flags, hoardings, banners and Amit Shah cut-outs from the Kalinga Stadium area, the venue of Asian Athletics Championship meet.

The civic body removed about four trucks of flags, banners and cut-outs of the BJP president, a BMC official said.

A group of BJP workers had a heated exchange of words with the BMC staff while they were pulling down the hoardings.

"Our vehicles were detained and a quarrel broke out between our workers and BJP activists engaged in removal of the hoardings and posters," the official said adding, BJP had not taken any prior permission from the BMC to erect hoardings and banners in the city.

"BMC officials removed Amit Shahji's posters at the instruction of the ruling BJD. BJD leaders are frustrated as BJP is gaining ground in the state, particularly in the state capital area," said BJP spokesman Dilip Mohanty.