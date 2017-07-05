AIZAWL: Mizoram Governor Lt Gen(Retd) Nirbhay Sharma has placed the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) under the Governor's rule from last evening, a notification issued by the state government today said.

Sharma appointed Deputy Commissioner of Lawngtlai district as caretaker of the CADC to exercise functions and powers vested in the autonomous district council, the notification said.

He also instructed chairman of the CADC to convene a sitting of the council and conduct a floor test within a week.

At least 12 members of the ruling Congress rebelled against Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the CADC Kali Kumar Tongchongya and demanded that he should be replaced.

The Congress won 17 seats in the 20-member CADC elections held in 2013.