RANCHI: The Jharkhand government today decided to treat All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved diploma holders, equivalent to intermediate (10+2) pass for the purposes of new appointments in government jobs in the state.

A government communique said that the cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, took the decision here.

The government had earlier decided to treat diploma (degree) holders of the state who had done their diploma from educational institutions of the state, approved by AICTE would be treated having academic qualification equivalent to intermediate (10+2) and the same decision has been retrospectively approved by the cabinet today, it said.

The decision has been approved in view of the fresh appointments being made in different departments of the government.

The cabinet also approved chief minister academic tour programmes for the students of government schools in the state. Under this programme the government school students would be sent to other states for an academic tour.