PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son and Bihar’s health minister Tej Pratap Yadav became the owner of 13.12 acres of land in March 1992, when he was just three years and eight months old, alleged senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday.

Continuing his series of allegations of dubious land acquisitions against members of the RJD chief’s family, Modi displayed documents to claim that Rama Devi, the widow of Brij Bihari Prasad, had gifted two plots of land in Muzaffarpur district to Tej Pratap.

“This is yet another instance of Lalu getting land gifted for his family members from RJD leaders in return for political favours. The RJD chief has practised his ‘give land, get favours’ policy for many years and this is how his family members now own huge landed property across Bihar that was all acquired illegally,” said Modi, a former deputy CM of Bihar.

Brij Bihari Prasad, an RJD leader who became Bihar’s science and technology minister after Lalu became the chief minister in 1990, was shot dead on the premises of a hospital in Patna on June 13, 1998. His widow, Rama Devi, is currently the three-term BJP MP from Sheohar. When asked whether Rama Devi was consulted on the issue, Modi said that the land deal took place long before she joined BJP.