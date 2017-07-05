The government announced Tuesday that old Gujarat hand Achal Kumar Joti (64) will be the new chief election commissioner (CEC)

Who’s he?

A 1975-batch IAS officer, Joti is known to be one of the youngest IAS officers who got into the service at the age of 22. He completed his education from Delhi university. A hard task master, who prefers to go by the rule book, his tenure at the Election Commission saw him sticking to rules and enforcing them during elections

How long will he be around?

Achal Kumar Joti will take over as the head of the poll panel on July 6 and will hold office for about six months until January 17 next year

What was he in Gujarat?

Joti was chief secretary of Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister. He retired as Gujarat chief secretary in January 2013

What other posts did Joti hold in Gujarat?

Joti served in various capacities in Gujarat, including as chairman of the Kandla Port Trust between 1999 and 2004, and managing director of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. He also served as the Gujarat vigilance commissioner. Besides, he was the secretary of industry, revenue and water supply departments in the state. Joti also served as chairman of Gujarat State Petroleum Corp Ltd and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

What was his equation with Modi?

Joti maintained a cordial working relationship with then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. “He used to enjoy the full trust of the CM,” said a source

When will the current CEC demit office?

CEC Nasim Zaidi will demit office on Wednesday. The government is expected to appoint one more election commissioner to fill the vacancy caused by Zaidi’s departure

In 2015, Joti made his entry into the poll panel as an election commissioner. A CEC or an election commissioner has a term of six years or can stay in office until the age of 65, whichever is earlier. Jyoti was born on 23 January, 1953