JAIPUR: The body of slain gangster Anandpal Singh is still to be cremated 12 days after he was shot dead in a police encounter.

Police said they have handed over the body to his family members.

"It is up to his family members to decide on the funeral.

The ball is in their court," SP Nagaur Paris Anil Deshmukh said.

Since the encounter took place, Anandpal's family members and members of the Rajput communities are holding on to their demand to get the encounter investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Family members have refused to cremate the body till the two brothers of the slain gangster are released on bail from jail for taking part in the funeral.

The Rajasthan government had on July 2 issued a notice to Anandpal's family and said non-disposal of his body could lead to spread of disease.

Anandpal, who had managed to escape from police custody while being taken back to a high security prison in Ajmer from a court in Nagaur in September 2015, had taken shelter in a house in Churu.

He was killed in an encounter with police on June 24.