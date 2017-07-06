MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has issued a notification which requires the maximum volume of ambulance sirens to be 120 decibel, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said today.

Louder siren will make the traffic cops notice them better and facilitate their faster passage, he said, speaking to reporters here. "Ambulances in the state have siren audibility of about 65-75 db.

Due to low audibility, traffic police some times can't hear the siren and don't clear the traffic to let the ambulance pass. We had written to the Transport Minister Diwakar Raote and Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam demanding modification of rules," Thackeray said.