CHANDIGARH: Following the discovery of fake Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degrees issued in the name of Baba Farid University in Punjab a few days ago, the state health minister Brahm Mohindra ordered an enquiry into the matter on Wednesday.

Sources said that racket was detected when one Rajesh Kumar of Bhulle Chakk Colony in Gurdaspur visited the Board of Ayurvedic and Unani Systems of Medicines (BAUSM) to renew his medical registration certificate.

Rajesh Kumar’s certificate, with the registration number 10967, was discovered to be fake when BAUSM registrar Dr Sanjeev Goyal found that one Dr Sonam Dhiman from Bungal village in Pathankot district was already registered with that number.

The matter was immediately brought to the notice of Vikas Pratap Singh, secretary of Medical Education and Research, who further discussed it with the health and medical education minister Brahm Mohindra. The minister then ordered a vigilance enquiry into the matter.

While ordering the inquiry, Mohindra said that he suspected the racket was behind the spread of intoxicants in the state. The guilty who was duping candidates and endangering lives of people would soon be nabbed, he added.

Enquiries were also being conducted in Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Laxmi Narain Ayurvedic College, Amritsar and Guru Ravidas University.