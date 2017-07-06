JAIPUR: A MiG-23 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force today crashed in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, with both the pilots ejecting safely.

The incident occurred in Balesar area, SP (Jodhpur Rural) Dr Ravi said.

It was a MiG-23 UB trainer plane and both the pilot and co-pilot are safe, defence source said. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered. Further details are awaited.