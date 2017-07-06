NEW DELHI: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court stating that it received about 6 tmcft less Cauvery water from Karnataka in the last 25 days due to which the State’s water crisis would become more acute.

A bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar was informed by the counsel appearing for TN that Karnataka was to have released 22.5 tmcft but had released only 16.58 tmcft to TN.

After hearing the mention, the court asked the State to file a proper application and assured that it would hear the matter at length later.

TN cited an order issued by the Supreme Court in October last directing Karnataka to continue releasing 2,000 cusecs of water every day. And the apex court had on March 21 this year said that all interim orders on releasing 2000 cusecs of water by Karnataka would continue to be in force till further orders and fixed the hearing from July 11 onwards on appeals.