LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Raj Babbar today dissolved the executive committee of Meerut district Congress committee with immediate effect close on the heels of the expulsion of its president for allegedly making certain remarks against Rahul Gandhi on the party's WhatsApp group.

"The UPCC president has dissolved the DCC of Meerut unit and handed over charge to city Congress committee president Krishna Kumar Kishni till further orders," party spokesman Amarnath Agarwal said here.

Earlier this month, the party had expelled Meerut district unit president Vinay Pradhan from the party for six years besides suspending vice presidents Sartaj Ghazi and Girdhari Lal Maurya, general secretary Ankur Tyagi, and secretaries Anuram Shami and Irshan Puthi.

Action was taken against Pradhan after he allegedly made certain remarks insulting Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on the party's WhatsApp group.

Pradhan purportedly referred to Rahul as "Pappu" in a social media message meant to laud his recent attempt to visit Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) following the death of five protesting farmers in police firing.

The message on the WhatsApp group sought to heap praise on Rahul for "putting the interest of the nation before his own".

"Pappu could have been a minister or even the Prime Minister but he did not go down that road," the message said, adding that instead, he chose to go to Mandsaur.