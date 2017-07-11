Home Nation

Demonetisation brought down black money transactions, says residential price indices

The residential price indices for January-March, 2017 released on Monday by the Centre has revealed that transactions of unaccounted or black money has been on a declining trend.

Published: 11th July 2017 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2017 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

A cashier stacks Indian currency notes inside a bank in Chandigarh, India. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

The residential price indices for January-March, 2017 released on Monday by the Centre has revealed that transactions of unaccounted or black money has been on a declining trend. 

Slamming the critics of demonetisation, union urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that indices for the last quarter of the financial year 2016-17 proved the critics of demonetisation wrong.

“The National Housing Bank (NHB) also collected data on land prices which showed that correction in land prices was taking place which again shows the declining trend in transactions of unaccounted money,” said Naidu.

NHB RESIDEX for January-March, 2017 revealed that price indices for residential properties based on actual market prices for ongoing construction prices have increased over the previous quarter in 24 of the 47 cities covered in the Index including in Jaipur, Chennai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Howrah, Hyderabad, Bidhannagar etc.

On the other hand, in cities like Delhi, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Patna and Nashik etc, prices have come down. 

The other component of RESIDEX called as HPI@Assessment Prices based on the information furnished by banks and other lending agencies showed that prices have increased in 27 of the 50 cities surveyed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp