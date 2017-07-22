Home Nation

Twenty-three districts of Uttar Pradesh among 100 worst districts in India for human development

A team of the Niti Aayog visited the state capital – for the second time in the past three months – to discuss development strategies with the state government. 

Published: 22nd July 2017 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2017 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Putting the spotlight on Uttar Pradesh's poor performance on human development indicators, a Niti Aayog team said on Saturday that 23 districts of the state were among the 100 worst performing districts in the country.

A team of the Niti Aayog visited the state capital – for the second time in the past three months – to discuss development strategies with the state government. 

Senior bureaucrats of the state, led by chief secretary Rajiv Kumar, members of the Niti Ayaog team jointly reviewed the progress of various development initiatives in the state and laid out a roadmap for future development.

Sources privy to the meeting said that a time-bound plan for the implementation of programmes in nutrition, health, education, rural development, drinking water and sanitation, irrigation and water resources, industry, and agriculture. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath worst performing districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
India rubbishes Pakistan's claim of Indian submarine in its waters
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp