Twenty-three districts of Uttar Pradesh among 100 worst districts in India for human development

LUCKNOW: Putting the spotlight on Uttar Pradesh's poor performance on human development indicators, a Niti Aayog team said on Saturday that 23 districts of the state were among the 100 worst performing districts in the country.

A team of the Niti Aayog visited the state capital – for the second time in the past three months – to discuss development strategies with the state government.

Senior bureaucrats of the state, led by chief secretary Rajiv Kumar, members of the Niti Ayaog team jointly reviewed the progress of various development initiatives in the state and laid out a roadmap for future development.

Sources privy to the meeting said that a time-bound plan for the implementation of programmes in nutrition, health, education, rural development, drinking water and sanitation, irrigation and water resources, industry, and agriculture.