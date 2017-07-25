Proud moment for Kanpur Dehat villagers as Ram Nath Kovind becomes the 14th President of India

By Express News Service

Pride and delight were visible in the eyes of villagers who reached Delhi from Kanpur Dehat to become part of the historical moment of oath taking ceremony of President Ram Nath Kovind.

About 100 people including villagers and family members from Kanpur Dehat—the village from where the President belongs to—reached the Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. While they were amazed to witness the pomp and grandeur characterized with the grand event, it was a proud moment for the family members as they said that it is a matter of pride and immense happiness for them.

Kovind’s elder brother Pyarelal, sister-in-law Vidyavati, cousins Deepak, Pankaj, Shivkumar, Hemlata and Kamlesh along with other family members and friends were present in the swearing-in ceremony. One of the family members brought homemade sweet dish made with rice and sugarcane juice, and ‘Laddus’, which are among Kovind’s favourite food.

“I can’t express my feeling in words. We had never thought of this that our villagers will one day become the President of this country,” Ranjeet, one of the villagers at the Parliament. He said that over 100 persons have reached Delhi.

Ram Shankar another villager said that he used to come Delhi and other places to meet him earlier, but, this time it is like once-in-a-lifetime moment. “He has been in politics. He was governor. But, it is top most post. So we are celebrating this grand moment,” he added.

Meanwhile, many leaders and CMs expressed their feelings on Twitter.

Home minister Rajnath Singh said, “Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind on taking oath as the President of India. The country will benefit immensely from his able guidance.” the Union home minister said in a tweet.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Ram Nath Kovind on becoming the 14th President of India. “Congratulations to Hon #RamNathKovind ji on taking oath as the 14th President of India! Honoured to witness oath ceremony,” Fadnavis tweeted.

Similarly, Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das congratulated behalf of the people of the state.