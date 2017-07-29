Home Nation

Dialogue between India and Pakistan pre-requisite and necessary: Abdul Basit

Outgoing Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit today said a dialogue between India and Pakistan was a "pre-requisite" and a "necessity" to mend relations between the neighbours.

Published: 29th July 2017 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2017 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Outgoing Pakistan High Commisioner Abdul Basit. |AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Outgoing Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit today said a dialogue between India and Pakistan was a "pre-requisite" and a "necessity" to mend relations between the neighbours, which might require "give and take" from both sides.

Basit punctuated his pitch for dialogue with his advocacy for "self-determination" of the Kashmiri populace. The Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be resolved for any real progress, he said.

"Both the countries need to decide that they need to be engaged...as was decided at Sharm El Sheikh, where we took a considered decision to separate talks from terrorism. We should not be hostage to forces that do not want progress," he said.

Basit made the remarks at an event, likely to be his last public engagement in New Delhi before demitting office, organised by the 'South Asia Forum for Art and Creative Heritage'.

Pakistan maintains that a joint statement issued after talks between former prime minister Manmohan Singh and his Pakistani counterpart Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Egyptian city in 2009 had delinked dialogue from action against terrorism.

"Engagement is the key. Dialogue is a pre-requisite and a necessity to resolve our problems. Talks may not produce immediate results," he said, adding "compromises always involve give and take" when asked if Pakistan was ready to make certain concessions.

The Indo-Pak peace process came to an abrupt halt after the Pathankot terror attack in 2016. Since then, bilateral ties have worsened, entering a period of fresh uncertainty with the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as Pakistan's Prime Minister by the country's top court.

"Pathankot or no Pathankot, we need to decide that we will not disrupt the dialogue process. While we were cooperating on the Pathankot issue, we could have carried on the dialogue process. That would have helped," he said.

Basit was appointed as the High Commissioner to India in 2014. He will be replaced by Sohail Mahmood, who is expected to take up his responsibilities next month.

Basit, who was twice overlooked for the post of Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, said it was important "to get real" on the question of mending ties.

"If we muster the political will, we can find a solution to our problems. Whenever we engage, we manage to get good results. We need to commence a dialogue process and ensure that the CBMs (Confidence Building Measures) are adhered to in letter and spirit. We must not allow artificial barriers between the two countries," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp