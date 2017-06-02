Part-time Prasar Bharati board member Shashi Vempati is its new CEO

Home Nation

A three-member committee, headed by Vice President Hamid Ansari, had cleared his name for the post of the CEO of Prasar Bharati for a period of five years, an official statement said.

Published: 02nd June 2017

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shashi S Vempati, a part-time member of the Prasar Bharati Board, was today appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the public broadcaster.

A three-member committee, headed by Vice President Hamid Ansari, had cleared his name for the post of the CEO of Prasar Bharati for a period of five years, an official statement said.

Vempati previously worked with Infosys and now heads an online media company.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted congratulating Vempati on his appointment.

He hoped that the public broadcaster will scale new heights under his leadership.

An alumnus of IIT-Bombay, Vempati has over two decades of experience as a technocrat with specialisation in areas of corporate management, technology consulting and digital media.

He will succeed Rajeev Singh, member (finance) of the board, who was serving as the interim CEO after S C Panda retired earlier this year.

