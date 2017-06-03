Home Nation

Government extends term of Attorney General, senior law officers

The terms of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar and four other senior law officers have been extended by the government.   

Published: 03rd June 2017 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2017 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. | PTI File Photo

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Decks have been cleared by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice to extend the term of Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi, India's top law official, for another term.

The terms of Additional Solicitor General’s (ASG) and Solicitor General’s have also been extended.

The Attorney General, along with the Solicitor General and Additional Solicitor General, represents the government in various courts and tender legal advice on complex issues.

AG Rohtagi's three year term was expiring on June 11 but has now been extended for another term.

As per the notification issued on Saturday, the tenure of all legal officers have been extended after taking their consent.

Rohtagi played a crucial role in defending government’s most pitched policy of aadhaar’s linkage with income tax returns and other related schemes and made his best efforts not to get a stay on the entire process.

This case also weighed strongly for his continuance at the top court.

“Apart from the jolt government has got from the top court during AG’s tenure is the one on the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), things worked well in the supreme court for us (government),” said a law ministry official on condition of anonymity.

During all vacation bench hearings, Rohtagi has willingly accepted briefs of all the cases which are falling much after expiry of his term.

However, notification remained silent on whether the tenure of Additional Solicitor General Neeraj Kishan Kaul has been extended or not.

According to sources, he had already informed the Law Ministry that he won’t be able to continue with his present role.

Terms of five other ASGs, Maninder Singh, Tushar Mehta, P S Narasimha, ASG P S Patwalia and Pinky Anand, have been extended too.

Ministry is also considering names of other senior advocates as two posts of ASGs are lying vacant following the elevation of one ASG as Justice L Nageswara Rao at the top court.

Name                    Designation

Mukul Rohatgi     Attorney General

Ranjit Kumar       Additional Solicitor General

Maninder Singh   Additional Solicitor General

P S Patwalia        Additional Solicitor General

Tushar Mehta       Additional Solicitor General

P S Narsimha        Additional Solicitor General

Pinky Anand         Additional Solicitor General

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Attorney General term extended

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp