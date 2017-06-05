Crocodile sightings spread panic near busy Andaman Islands jetty

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: Repeated sighting of several crocodiles at Junglighat Jetty in the Andaman islands and seashore areas have left people and residents in the region panicked, while authorities claim that all necessary precautions are being taken.

The Junglighat Jetty is one of the busiest areas of Port Blair as everyday a lot of vessels, tourist boats, and a large number of fisherman dinghies operate from there.

The jetty area is thickly populated by people from the fishermen community and children go for swimming in the sea on a regular basis.

Sighting of crocodiles in the area have left people frightened as workers in small dinghies after afraid of stepping down from the jetty for loading materials and children do not go for swimming anymore.

“We have seen more than two crocodile in this area and over the last three months, they are being seen here continuously. I believe they have made this location their permanent home. We have informed about this matter to the Forest Department but so far no action has been taken,” said Ajay Halder, a resident of Junglighat.

When contacted, the deputy conservator of forest (wild life) Naveen Kumar P said the Forest Department is well aware of the fact and was keeping an eye on the situation.

Naveen Kumar said the Forest Department has already alerted the Fisheries Department to urge fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea and remain alert.