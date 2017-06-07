Home Nation

3 militants killed in Machil sector: Army

Meanwhile, police said a militant seen at funeral of slain Hizb commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat at Tral recently has surrendered to authorities.

Published: 07th June 2017 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2017 08:48 AM

Image for representational purpose only. | File PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Army on Wednesday said troops foiled an infiltration bid of militants along Line of control (LoC) in Machil sector of border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and killed three militants.

“The alert army men noticed a group of militants trying to infiltrate into this side of LoC in Machil sector of Kupwara district,” an army official said.

He said the army men fired on the militants, who returned the fire.

“In the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed,” the official said.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia confirmed killing of three militants.

He said the combing operation in the area is going on.

Additional reinforcement was rushed to the area to prevent militants from sneaking into this side, the army official said.

He said troops along the LoC are on high alert to foil infiltration attempt by militants in view of melting of snow in the upper reaches.

It was the third infiltration attempt foiled by Army in north Kashmir in last fortnight.

Meanwhile, police said a militant seen at funeral of slain Hizb commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat at Tral recently has surrendered to authorities.

“A few days back video clips of an unidentified militant, wearing battle pouch with a grenade, during funeral of Sabzar had gone viral on social media. During investigation, he was identified as Danish Ahmed R/o Kulangam, Handwara in Kupwara district,” a police spokesman said.

He said it was found that Danish was studying in B.Sc third year at Doon P.G. College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Dehradun before joining militancy.

“After learning that Danish had joined militancy, police and 21 RR got into touch with his parents and impressed upon them to counsel their son to surrender. His parents were convinced that if he surrenders, he would be dealt with fairly under law. Efforts made by security forces yielded results and Danish surrendered before police and 21 RR army,” the spokesman said.

He said on being questioned, Danish said he was in touch with militant of south Kashmir on social media sites and it was on their instigation he had decided to become a militant.

“He was tasked by Hizbul Mujahideen commanders to activate some local youth in North Kashmir and make the region as militancy infested as the southern part of Kashmir.  However, after spending a few days with the militant in south Kashmir, he realized the futility of joining militant ranks,” the police spokesman said.

He said Danish’s case is being considered under the J&K surrendered militants rehabilitation policy.

It is second such instance when a militant seen with gun on social media has surrendered.

Earlier, a youth from Srinagar, who had joined militancy, had also surrendered to police.

Meanwhile, Hizbul Mujahideen spokesman Saleem Hashmi claimed that Danish was not affiliated with the outfit.
“The police claim about the Danish’s association with Hizb is not true,” he said.

