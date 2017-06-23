MUMBAI: The bodyguard of a BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district allegedly shot himself today, a police official said.

Bhaskar Chauke, 34, shot himself this morning with a pistol in the Warsa tehsil office of MLA Krishna Gajbe, who represents Armori Assembly constituency in the district, Gadchiroli's Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh told PTI.

Ruling out any political motive to the suicide, Deshmukh said, "He killed himself over a domestic issue. He was allegedly involved in an illicit affair with a married woman."