NEW DELHI: The CBI today confronted IPS officer SMH Mirza with alleged middleman 'Tiger' in connection with its probe into the Narada sting operation.

The Narada tapes, which were released before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, allegedly showed several Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs accepting money in exchange for favours from investigative journalist Mathew Samuels, who posed as a businessman interested in making some investments in West Bengal.

Mirza, who was allegedly seen in one of the tapes, was yesterday also questioned by the agency for nearly seven hours, CBI sources said.

The Calcutta High Court had in March ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary probe into the Narada sting operation

A division bench of the court had also directed the state government to initiate disciplinary action against Mirza.