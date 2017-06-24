Smoke billows out from a forest after mortar shells were allegedly fired by Pakistani army in Naushera sector near the Line of Control LoC in Rajouri district. | PTI

JAMMU: Indian and Pakistani troops had a nearly three hour long artillery duel on the LoC on Saturday after Pakistan army resorted to heavy shelling and firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence officials said.

"Pakistan army resorted to unpr ovoked shelling and firing on the LoC in Poonch district. Indian army retaliated effectively and strongly," a defence source told IANS.

According to the source, the Pakistan shelling and firing started at 11.30 a.m. and firing exchanges only stopped at 2.10 p.m."