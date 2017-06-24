NEW DELHI: Information and Cyber Insecurity is the biggest risk in 2017 for many sectors, according to the FICCI – Pinkerton India Risk Survey (IRS) 2017 released on Friday.

‘Terrorism and Insurgency’ risk, meanwhile, rising up two spots from its position last year has been ranked as the second biggest threat to businesses in India this year. India has been featured 16 times in Global Terrorism Index as one of the 10 countries most affected by terrorism during the period 2000-2016.

“Industry and Government need to have a collaborative outlook to address the emerging threat of information and cyber insecurity,” pointed out Alok Joshi, Chairman, National Technical Research Organisation.

Other factors like Corruption, Bribery & Corporate Frauds also pose high risks to Indian businesses, coming in at number three in IRS 2017. The Survey ranks ‘Natural Hazards’ fourth highest risk to businesses, up from last year’s seventh position.

‘Fire’ has been ranked fifth, up by three positions from the last the year’s ranking. In contrast to last year’s survey, ‘Strikes, Closures & Unrest’ dropped six positions to rank seven, ‘Crime’ as a risk factor dropped to the eighth position in 2017, from third last year.