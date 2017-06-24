KOLKATA: Former Calcutta High Court judge C S Karnan, arrested for committing contempt of the Supreme Court, continued to be in hospital for the third day today though doctors treating him said his condition had improved a bit.

According to a senior doctor at the state-run SSKM hospital, the 62-year-old former judge's condition was "stable" and needed to be under observation for a few more days before being released from the hospital.

"He is bit stable but needs to be under the observation of the doctors," the officer told PTI.

Doctors at the hospital conducted a few medical tests on the former judge during the day and the results were being awaited.

Karnan was admitted to state-run SSKM hospital on Thursday evening after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain.

Karnan, who had been evading arrest since May 9 after the Supreme Court awarded him a six-month jail term, was arrested on the night of June 20 by a team of West Bengal CID from a private resort at Malumichampatti, about six kilometres from Coimbatore, where he was hiding for a few days.

He was brought from Chennai to Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon and was taken to the Presidency correctional home.

Karnan, who has earned the dubious distinction of being the first sitting high court judge to be awarded a jail-term by the apex court, retired from service on June 12 as a fugitive.