SRINAGAR: Police in Kashmir has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the lynching of police officer by a mob outside historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar and arrested five persons so far for their alleged involvement in the crime.

A police officer said SIT has been formed to probe the lynching of 57-year-old police officer Mohammad Ayoub Pandith by a mob on Thursday evening outside Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar.

He said SIT, which would be headed by SP-rank officer, has been formed for speedy investigation into the lynching incident.

The police official said the CCTV footage is being screened to identity the culprits.

A strong mob of about 200 people lynched the police officer on Thursday evening after he was caught by youth staging protest near Jamia Masjid clicking their pictures. The police officer fired some rounds from his pistol on the crowd after being overpowered by the mob. Three youth sustained injuries in his firing and it agitated the crowd, which snatched his pistol, stripped him and beat him with stones, bricks and sticks to death.

The police officer is survived by wife, unmarried son and daughter.

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dr S P Vaid told New Indian Express that five people have been arrested so far for their involvement in the crime.

“Two people were arrested yesterday while three more were arrested today,” he said.

Vaid said among the arrested people are two youth, who were injured in firing by the police officer.

He said all the people involved in the crime would be arrested and taken to task.

Vaid said it is resolve of J&K Police not to spare the people involved in lynching of police officer.

“The guilty would be brought to book and will have to face the court of law,” he said.

Meanwhile, DGP ordered transfer of senior police officer from the downtown area, where a mob lynched Pandith on Thursday.

In the order issued late Friday, Superintendent of Police (North Srinagar) Sajad Khaliq Bhat was transferred and asked to report to the J&K Police headquarters.

The Nowhatta area, where the lynching incident took place, falls under the jurisdiction of SP North Srinagar.

Sajad Ahmad Shah, additional SP Traffic City was asked to look after the duties of SP (North Srinagar).