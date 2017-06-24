NEW DELHI: Alleging that propaganda of the sangh parivar against the minority communities had led to spurt in attacks on Muslims, CPI (M) Saturday announced to hold nationwide protest against such attacks and demanding stringent action against those involved.

A CPI (M) delegation comprising Polit Bureau members Brinda Karat, Lok Sabha MP Md. Salim and other party members went to the village of Khandavli in Haryana and met the family members of Junaid, Shakir, Hashim who were lynched by a criminal communal mob on the Delhi-Mathura local train two days ago. While Junaid died, Shakir and Hashim were injured.

The delegation learnt that not a single Government or ruling party functionary has contacted the family or expressed sorrow at what has happened. The father and brothers have been called to the thana several times but till now only one criminal has been arrested.

The delegation was told that young men travelling on this train to and from Delhi with identifiable signs of being Muslims, such as the skull cap or beard are targeted for communal abuse by groups on the train.

“Bhajanmandalis with battery operated mikes have converted many general compartments into exclusive religious zones and there are many aggressive and abusive comments made when Muslim men enter the compartments. The delegation was told that harassment has become a common experience and there is fear and apprehension when travelling. Several times complaints have been made to the police but they have been ignored,” said Karat.

The party said that the incident was motivated entirely by communal considerations but the question is how armed men were allowed onto trains.

“All the initial attackers were carrying big knives. They incited other passengers to join them in the lynching. Clearly, if such incidents can occur in a crowded train, it is because the perpetrators are confident of political support and patronage,” said the party.

The CPI (M) holds that it is the sustained toxic propaganda of the sangh parivar against the minority communities which has led to such a situation where Muslims feel unsafe in public places and where such spaces have been communalized.

The party demanded immediate arrest of those guilty, identification of the political connections of the criminals and appropriate action and compensation for the family.