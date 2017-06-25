NEW DELHI: BJP national president Amit Shah will start a 110-day nationwide tour tomorrow as part of an effort to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party with a two-day halt in Puducherry.

Shah will pay floral tributes to the poet Subramania Bharati at a statue installed at the Puducherry Airport.

Besides presiding over the party's core committee meeting, he will hold talks with office bearers, district presidents and general secretaries, among others.