Amit Shah to start national tour tomorrow with Puducherry
By PTI | Published: 25th June 2017 06:08 PM |
Last Updated: 25th June 2017 06:08 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: BJP national president Amit Shah will start a 110-day nationwide tour tomorrow as part of an effort to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party with a two-day halt in Puducherry.
Shah will pay floral tributes to the poet Subramania Bharati at a statue installed at the Puducherry Airport.
Besides presiding over the party's core committee meeting, he will hold talks with office bearers, district presidents and general secretaries, among others.