NEW DELHI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today discussed with Home Minister Rajnath Singh the ongoing works for strengthening security along the IndoBangladesh border, besides a host of other issues.

During the 20-minute meeting, Sonowal briefed the home minister on the construction of a fence along the land border and special protection measures being undertaken along the riverine areas.

Singh had in December last year said the security of the Indo-Bangladesh border was a priority for the BJP government and that it would be completely sealed by June 2018.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km-long border, of which 262 km falls in Assam.

The chief minister also briefed the home minister on the prevailing security situation in Assam and the steps taken to contain the insurgency problem, official sources said.

Sonowal's media advisor Hrishikesh Goswami was also present at the meeting.