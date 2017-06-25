People make their way through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Assam. | PTI

GUWAHATI: Flood situation in Assam improved today although over 45,000 people are still affected by flood waters in four districts of the state.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 45,400 people are reeling under flood waters in Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Sivasagar and Jorhat districts.

Till yesterday, little over 87,500 people were affected in three districts across Assam due to flood.

ASDMA said 83 villages are under water at present, while 117 hectares of crop land have been damaged.

Authorities are operating five relief camps and distribution points, where 500 people are taking shelter at this moment.

Currently, Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Katakhal river at Matizuri in Hailakandi are flowing above the danger mark, the ASDMA said.