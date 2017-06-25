GHAZIABAD: The district administration has sealed nine illegal water filter plants here in a crackdown following the directives of the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court, officials said today.

The plants were located at the Bhopura, DLF and Papoo Colony of the Trans Hindon area, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate-Sadar Prem Singh Ranjan said a committee had been constituted by the District Magistrate, Ministhy S, for the closure of the water filter plants.

These were being operated in residential colonies located along the Delhi-UP border against the land use. The electricity connections of the plants have been disconnected and the units have been sealed, he said.

The in-charge of Tulsi Niketan police post has been instructed that no water filter plant should run in the area.

The officer has been directed to submit weekly reports regarding these units, the SDM said.