BADAUN: A village headman allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree as he was facing financial crunch, the police said.

The body of Bharat Singh (45), village head of Kudauli in Bisauli area was found this morning hanging from a tree, SP, Rural, Surendra Pratap Singh said.

The family members told the police that he was tense as he was finding it difficult to repay a loan taken for the marriage of his daughter.

The victim has seven children and his financial condition was poor, Singh said adding that 'prima facie' it appeared to be a case of suicide.