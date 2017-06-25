MUMBAI: Police today registered a case of murder against six staffers of the Byculla jail here in connection with the death of a woman convict on Friday.

Manju Govind Shete (45) died at the state-run J J Hospital on Friday night after allegedly being beaten up by a woman prison official.

"A case under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) and other relevant sections was registered against six staffers of the Byculla jail," a senior official of Nagpada police station told PTI, adding a probe was underway.

Yesterday, over two hundred women inmates of the jail were up in arms after Shete died due to alleged thrashing by an official.