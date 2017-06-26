PANAJI: Goa police have filed a case against two women for blocking Health Minister Vishwajit Rane from entering his car during his visit to Margao town yesterday.

Margao police have filed FIR against Maria de Cruz (70) and her daughter Auda Godinho (age not known) for blocking the minister and abusing policemen on duty.

A formal complaint was lodged with Margao police by personal security officer of the minister Sharad Chopdekar who claimed that the women used abusive and vulgar language against the minister and policemen on duty.

"Both the ladies even assaulted policemen and the security guards of the district hospital in Margao," reads the complaint, copy of which is with PTI.

Rane faced ugly incident yesterday when he was on his tour to inspect the Portuguese-era building of district hospital.

A few days ago a woman was injured when an iron railing crashed on her at the hospital.

In his complaint, the PSO said that the two women kicked and banged the car.

The accused were apparently abusing the minister over his act of resigning from Congress and joining BJP.

The complaint also mentions that "the daughter of the woman tried to show disrespect to the national flag mounted on the official car of Rane."

Police Inspector Filomena Costa said FIR has been lodged against both the women but they were not yet arrested as the investigations are going on.

The ladies have been booked under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 362 (whoever by force compels, or by any deceitful means induces, any person to go from any place), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code.

They are also booked under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act.