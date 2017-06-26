FARRUKHABAD: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a police constable and his friend inside the police lines here, the police said today.

The girl on Saturday was going to her uncle's place when Upendra Trivedi, a resident of the village where the girl lives, met her on the way. He took her to the police lines in a car on the pretext of dropping her to her uncle's place, they said.

At the police lines, Trivedi and his constable friend raped the girl. She somehow managed to escape from their clutches and narrated her ordeal to her uncle, who then reported the matter to police, Fatehgarh Kotwali in-charge Anup Nigam said.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the two constable and Trivedi, the officer said.