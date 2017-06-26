NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra has been appointed the president of the India International Centre (IIC) - one of the premier cultural institutions in the country.

"The Jammu and Kashmir governor was appointed as the president at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held on June 23," an official said.

The appointment was made after eminent jurist Soli Sorabjee quit the presidential post.

The AGM was preceded by a meeting of the board of trustees, where Sorabjee announced his decision.