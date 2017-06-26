UNNAU (UP): The date for construction of a "grand" Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to be finalised in the 'Dharma Sansad' scheduled to be held in November in Karnataka, firebrand BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj has said.

"Saints and seers from across the country will participate in the 'sansad' in Udupi district. This is the last word on construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and no power on earth can stop it," he said.

"The 'sansad' will be held in November" he told reporters at his residence here late last night.

The BJP MP said he met Madhuracharya Vishesh Kirti Ji in Karnataka during his recent visit there and had a discussion regarding the same with him.

He praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for giving his support to NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

"Fielding former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is a conspiracy of the Congress," he said.