MUMBAI: Similar to the "Shiv Shakti Sangam" held in Pune last year, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is planning to host several get-togethers named "Hindu Chetna Sangam" in the Konkan region next year.

These gatherings of RSS workers and well-wishers will be held on January 7, 2018 and will be held at the taluka level in all four districts of the region.

"The motive behind any such mega-scale program is obviously the show of strength. We want to assure society by showing off the strength of good people in society (Sajjan Shakti)," he said.

"Including the suburbs of Mumbai, the Hindu Chetana Sangam is expected to be held at 267 places from Mumbai to Goa on the same day at the same time," said Uday Kulkarni, Seva Pramukh of RSS Konkan Prant.

Kulkarni had a meeting with several other senior RSS workers from the region in Thane on Sunday.

"According to our plan, at least one thousand people are expected to attend each gathering. This would mean that at least 2.50 lakh workers, well-wishers and sympathisers will attend the Hindu Chetana Sangam across the region," he said.

They are also planning to launch a mobile application to register the participants. Right now planning places and other details is top on the agenda. Once this is finalised, the mobile application will be put in place in October, said Kulkarni.

As part of the preparations, there is a plan to reach out to every locality with a minimum population of 10,000, he added.

"It would be like a mega outreach program that will be implemented over the next six months. We will attempt to reach out to every person of eminence in society," he said.

As a part of the preparations, a "Swadeshi Sanmaan Fortnight" will be observed between August 1 and 15. People will be appealed to use alternatives Made in India instead of Chinese goods during this programme, said Kulkarni.