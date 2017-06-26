CHANDIGARH: Two persons were killed and two others injured in an exchange of fire between two groups after an argument in a village function in Bahadurgarh town, the police said today.

The incident took place last night in Goyla Kalan village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, SHO, Police Station (Sadar), Bahadurgarh, Inspector Jasvir Singh said over phone.

He said two persons who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital and added that the two deceased were aged around 30 years.

"The members of the two groups were invited to a family function where the argument started, resulting in the clash," he said.

"There was some old enmity between the two groups. We have registered a case under relevant provisions of the law and further investigations are underway," he added.