BALLIA: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour at gunpoint at a village in Sikandarpur police station area here, police said today.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shayamdev said the woman was sleeping at her residence yesterday when the accused neighbour, Vinod, entered her house and raped her.

On a complaint by the woman, an FIR was registered against the accused. The accused was arrested today and sent to jail.

The woman has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination.