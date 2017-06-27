MUMBAI: The women's commission of Maharashtra has suo motu summoned the state’s director-general of police to answer questions about the death of woman prisoner Manjua Shetye in the Byculla prison last Friday, June 23.

Manjsuha Molawne has been asked to come with a report for the hearing at 11 am, Thursday, June 29.

A day before that, on Wednesday June 28, the CBI court in Mumbai will hear murder-accused media personality Indrani Mukherjea’s complaint that she too was beaten up during a prison riot that broke out in the Byculla jail.

Reports coming out of the jail indicated that the riot involving more than 200 inmates began with a controversy over nothing more than two eggs and three loaves of bread.

On Friday morning, Manjula Shetye (45), the woman who died at the hands of prison warders, is said to have objected to these items of food missing from the breakfast rations supplied to inmates of her barracks.

This reportedly irked the jail officials and they beat her up. She was disrobed, dragged to her barracks and beaten up. She was left unconscious in her cell and other inmates were barred from going to her aid. After a while, Manjula Shetye stood up and walked a few paces but fell unconscious again. She didn't move for several hours and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

The post-mortem report confirmed that excessive beating caused her death. It also confirmed that rods were inserted into her private parts, police officials said Tuesday.

Manjula Shetye (45) was a convict for the suicide of her brother's wife, who named her in her dying declaration.

Her brother Anant Shetye has said she was killed by prison officials as she had been exposed their corruption.

"She was a teacher before being jailed. Her behaviour in prison was good and hence she was shifted to Byculla. When she learnt that only 200 eggs (instead of 300) were being provided to prisoners, she was targetted and killed."

Anant Shetye, who lives in Kalyan, demanded that inmates who witnessed the incident should be shifted to another jail as they too face a threat to their lives.

Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe met the prisoners in Byculla Tuesday, and wrote to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding the suspension and arrest of the six women officials of the jail, including superintendent Manisha Pokharkar, who allegedly were involved in the beating up.

She also demanded that a temporary inquiry cell be opened in the jail to record depositions of inmates.