NEW DELHI: The Opposition today criticised the India-US joint statement for allegedly being too close to the American view on Islamist terror, and termed it as "disappointing" and lacking "new or big ideas" in the relationship between the two countries.

The parties stressed it emphasised more on "diversions" in bilateral ties than "conversions" and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly accepting the American theory that "identifies Islam and terrorism as one".

"The joint statement between India and the US is disappointing to say the least. It was old hat. There was no big idea in the relationship," Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said.

He further stated the Trump administration and India were not on the same page when it came to interpretation of Islamist terrorism.

"President Donald Trump's interpretation of Islamist terror is very different from the interpretation that we have of cross border terrorism which is being sponsored by Pakistan," he added.

CPI national secretary D Raja attacked Modi, saying he has "accepted" the American position that allegedly identifies terror and Islam as one.

He also claimed India is playing second fiddle to the US on the issue by buying the American theory.

In their joint statement, Modi and Trump today struck a common note on terrorism, vowing to strengthen efforts to fight the scourge and eliminate safe havens for terrorists.

"Eliminating terrorism is among the topmost priorities for us," Modi said in his joint statement with the US president at the White House Rose Garden.

"We talked about terrorism, extremism and radicalisation and agreed to cooperate on this. Fighting terrorism and doing away with the safe shelters, sanctuaries, and safe havens will be an important part of our cooperation," he said.

Trump said both nations are "determined" to destroy terrorist organisations and the radical ideology that drives them.