Patna, Jun 27 (PTI) Fearing flood threats in Bihar, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) today deployed its seven teams in different flood-prone areas in the state.

The seven teams of the 9th battalion of NDRF have been deployed in various flood prone districts of the state with specialised flood rescue equipments, a NDRF statement said.

The teams have been deployed at Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Bettiah (West Champaran), Supual while two teams have been stationed at Didarganj in Patna district for timely relief and rescue operation in the event of flood.

The location of pre-positioning of these seven NDRF teams have been selected and finalised by the Bihar State Disaster Management Department, Patna on the basis of flood vulnerability profile of districts, it said.

Vijay Sinha, Commandant, 9 Battalion NDRF based at Bihta in rural Patna district said that all the teams were equipped with inflatable rubberised motor boats, deep diving sets, skilled deep divers, skilled rescuers, life jackets, lifebuoy, inflatable lighting towers, advanced communication equipments including satellite phones, quick deployment antenna and various other specialised equipments for relief and rescue operations.

NDRF teams would also conduct community awareness programmes on flood disaster management and mock exercises in their respective districts among other things during normal situation.

Sinha further said as part of the awareness exercise civilians and students would be imparted knowledge on preparation before flood, preparation of improvised rafts using local resources, snake bite management and pre-hospital treatments.