NEW DELHI: Following the Congress Party dubbing the India-US joint statement as disappointing, union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said it is sheer jealousy and guilt of the grand old party that it is deliberately refusing to see and believe the significant outcomes of this visit. Naidu said Prime Minister's every foreign visit holds mirror to the lost opportunities during the ten years of UPA rule.

“Congress deliberately refuses to see and believe the significant outcomes of this visit of PM and his meeting with the new US President for the first time. This is borne out of sheer jealousy and guilt as Prime Minister's every foreign visit holds mirror to the lost opportunities during the ten years of UPA rule,” Naidu said adding that the grand welcome extended to the PM by the White House and the new President speaks of the rising importance of India in the global economic and geo-political order.

The minister said that the Congress is particularly disappointed by the fact the US President Donald Trump acknowledged the accomplishments of India under PM Modi during the last three years.

Slamming the Congress Party, Naidu said that the growing status of Prime Minister Modi as a global leader and statesman and the rising status of India in the comity of nations obviously is not digested by the Congress given their lackluster foreign policy over the earlier ten years.

“ The US administration has declared Syed Salahuddin of Hizbul Mujahideen as a 'global terrorist' reflecting India's concerns in the matter. If this is not a major outcome of PM's visit to the US for the Congress Party, this is a clear evidence of disorientation that this party is suffering from with its growing irrelevance and mounting frustration,” he added.

Naidu said that the main objective of PM’s visit to the US is to further strengthen and consolidate the Indo-US relations besides sharing perspectives on a wide range of regional and global issues including the menace of terrorism, trade and economic cooperation, strategic partnership etc.

"In this regard, the visit of Prime Minister is singular success which was reflected in the joint media briefing made by the two leaders," he said.