NEW DELHI: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar represents the values that bind everyone as a nation.

"Against the ideology of divisiveness she represents the values that bind us as a nation and a people. Proud to have @meira_kumar ji as our candidate," said Gandhi on his official Twitter account.

The tweet was in response to Kumar's earlier tweet: "The 'ideological fight' stands for what we feel is threatened in our society and for those voices that are forced to remain in the margins."

Meira Kumar on Wednesday filed her nomination for the July 17 Presidential poll.