JAIPUR: The family members of slain gangster Anandpal Singh today again refused to take his body, demanding a CBI into his encounter killing on Saturday night.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Ratangarh (Churu) Hospital.

Some people today again gathered at Singh's hometown, Sanvrad in Didwana of Nagaur district, to console the family members and demanded a CBI inquiry into the encounter which took place at a village in Churu district.

"The family has not accepted the body so far. Their main demand is a CBI inquiry into the encounter," Nagaur Superintendent of Police Paris Anil Deshmukh told PTI.

"We have asked the family members to come and talk to us on their issues. But, none of them approached us. We are open for talks, he said.

Meanwhile, 123 people were taken into preventive custody since yesterday to control law and order in the area, he said.

The SP said police have been deployed in Sanvrad village considering the situation.

When asked whether police will issue a notice to Anandpal's family members to accept the body or his government funeral will be executed, Bikaner Range IG, Bipin Chandra Pandey said, "We are trying to talk to the family members. We are exploring all options and notice can be issued."

Seventy-five people were arrested on Monday when they attacked a police party and injured the SHO of Jaswantgarh police station during a protest against the encounter.

Anandpal, who had managed to escape from custody of police while being taken back to high security prison in Ajmer from a court in Nagaur in September 2015, had taken a shelter in a house in Churu.