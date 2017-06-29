KOCHI: A case was registered against a group of Congress leaders for organising a "protest journey" in Kochi Metro against non-inclusion of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the recent inauguration of metro services.

Police said the political workers who participated in the "Janakeeya Yatra" led by Chandy have been charged under Section 62 of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002 on a complaint filed by Kochi Metro authorities.

According to the provision in the Act, no demonstration of any kind whatsoever shall be held on any part of the metro railway or its premises. Those who violates it shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to Rs 1000, or with both.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) approached the police seeking action against protesters after its internal probe has found violation of the Metro Act by Chandy and other Congress leaders during their "protest journey" on June 20

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) had said those who had breached certain substantive provisions of the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance) Act, 2002 during the 'Janakeeya Yatra' would face legal action.

The inquiry conducted by the Director (Finance), KMRL on the Janakeeya Yatra had found that there had been breaches of certain substantive provisions of the Act.

The ruling CPI(M) had sought action against Chandy and several other Congress leaders for allegedly disrupting Kochi Metro train services by undertaking the protest journey.

There were allegations that the journey undertaken by Congress workers under Chandy's leadership had created chaos at two stations of Kochi Metro, first phase of which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17.

The Congress had staged the protest against the non-invitation to Chandy, saying it was the then Chandy government that had played a key role in getting the Kochi Metro project.

Congress leaders had said that they had made arrangements for travel of 150 persons, including Congress leaders and the media, for the protest journey.

But the party workers came in large numbers after coming to know of Chandy's protest programme through social media, with media reports claiming it led to chaos at Aluva and Palarivatom stations.